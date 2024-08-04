Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,293,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 960,585 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,639,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199,194. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

