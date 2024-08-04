Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,149. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

