Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,145 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 199,897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,427,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,782,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

