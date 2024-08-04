Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.62 EPS.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 4,591,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,856. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

