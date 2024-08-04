Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Kirby Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.98. 744,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,399. Kirby has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $176,279.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $176,279.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,614.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,856 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

