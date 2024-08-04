KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $128.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.3 %

KKR stock opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

