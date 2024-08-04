Komodo One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and $1.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,250,287 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.