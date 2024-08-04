Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.62

Shares of Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Konami Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62.
Konami Company Profile
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
