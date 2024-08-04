Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $8.90. Koss shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 332,747 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

