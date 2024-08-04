Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion.
Kyocera Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,923. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30.
