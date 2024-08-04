Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion.

Kyocera Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,923. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

