Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.
Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($12.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYTX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
