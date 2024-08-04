Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 2.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $66,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WELL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.76. 2,827,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,856. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

