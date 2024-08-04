Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

