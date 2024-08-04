Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Leggett & Platt updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.0 %

LEG opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

Insider Activity

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $154,000. V2 Financial group LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the second quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 249,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 78,248 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 446.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 187.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

