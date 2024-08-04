Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 3,147,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,635 shares of company stock worth $639,547. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

