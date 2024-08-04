Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 3,147,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.