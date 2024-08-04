Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

