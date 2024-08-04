Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $62.83 million and $75,600.16 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 129,911,753 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 129,907,938.01071642. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.51386813 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $51,217.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

