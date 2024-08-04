Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

