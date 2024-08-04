Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

