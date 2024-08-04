Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

