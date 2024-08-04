Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

