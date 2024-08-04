Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.93.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.