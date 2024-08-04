LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of LITB opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
