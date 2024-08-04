Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

