Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 86,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

