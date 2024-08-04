Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $1.16 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,123,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,111,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00484652 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

