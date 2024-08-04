Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $1.16 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,123,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,111,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00484652 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.