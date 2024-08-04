LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 829,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.