Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

