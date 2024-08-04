Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 831,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,293. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

