MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $120.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $118.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,364,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,427 shares of company stock worth $55,391,868. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,250,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

