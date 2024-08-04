MAGA Price Down 51.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. MAGA has a market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00005504 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $11,988,472.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

