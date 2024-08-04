Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $35.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

MGY opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

