Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 670,563 shares.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

