Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.230-9.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.23-9.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.42.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

