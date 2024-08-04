MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.030-3.030 EPS.

MasTec Stock Down 3.7 %

MasTec stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.