Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Match Group Trading Down 2.4 %

MTCH stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

