Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Mattel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. 1,723,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

