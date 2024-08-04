Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.54 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.45 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.15493575 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,908,687.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

