McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.82. 2,183,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,768. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 over the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

