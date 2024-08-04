McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. 9,585,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.78. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

