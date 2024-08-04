McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 84,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,585,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.78. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.