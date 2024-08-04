Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

