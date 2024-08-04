Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $142.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.58.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

