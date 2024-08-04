Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 302,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 875,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Mesa Air Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
