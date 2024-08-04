Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 302,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 875,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Air Group stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MESA Free Report ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.81% of Mesa Air Group worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

