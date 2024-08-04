Meta Games Coin (MGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $101,123.34

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $202.94 million and $101,123.34 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta Games Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.21111893 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $38,726.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Games Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Games Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.