Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.84.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.09. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

