Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $590.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $590.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.84.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

