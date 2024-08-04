Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $600.00 at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.09 and its 200 day moving average is $479.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

