Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,541,919 shares.

Metals Exploration Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

